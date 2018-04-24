The legendary Antakshari is back, without the legendary host Annu Kapoor

Popular 90s Indian musical game show Antakshari is making its comeback to Indian television after over 10 years. The show, broadcasted by Zee TV every Friday, had many popular faces from Annu Kapoor, Pallavi Joshi, Durga Jasraj, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Renuka Shahane and Shefali Chhaya as hosts. The show was iconic in the way it drew audiences with their ability to pull at heart strings with old and new Bollywood numbers and a stirred amongst its participants a sense of healthy competition.

The show had three teams - Deewane, Parwane and Mastane - and through its different rounds, judged the contestants on the basis of their knowledge on Hindi film music. As per the reports by Bombay Times, producer Gajendra Singh is all set for the show’s comeback and even hits at updating its concept. The show will be ready to go on floors in a few months and is currently looking out for talent to associate with the show.

Fans, however, maybe in for a bit of a disappointment as the legendary show will return without its legendary host. Annu Kapoor, who hosted the show for over 10 years will most likely not be part of the show. “I have no idea about the show coming back on air again. I’m 63 and old now. I don’t think they will approach me. I guess young people will be approached for it. Now it’s up to those young hosts, how much effort they can put in the show”, Annu Kapoor told in.com exclusively.

One of the most popular show hosts of the time, Annu Kapoor hosted multiple shows in the genre. Kapoor even hosted the Doordarshan TV show titled Meri Aawaz Suno which saw a very young Sunidhi Chauhan emerge as the winner in the year 1996.