Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 1.26 pm July 05 2019, 1.26 pm

In the age of superheroes, the moving charm of The Lion King remains unharmed. A heart-warming story of affection, loss, gloom, and determination, it is a story that has accompanied us right from childhood and is still loved. Directed by Jon Favreau, the live action version of it is slated to release on July 19. In India, apart from English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

And since none of us can contain the excitement, here's who all will be lending their voice to the evergreen characters. Beginning with the English version, for everyone who loved the good old Lion King, James Earl Jones is going to be heard as Mufasa once more. Donald Glover voices for Simba and none other than Beyonce will breathe life into Nala. If Hakuna Matata is your mantra in life, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are your people as they have voiced for Timon and Pumba. The wise Zazu will come alive with John Oliver's voice. Chiwetel Ejiofor has dubbed for Scar, the antagonist and last but not the least, Alfre Woodard voices for Mufasa's wife Sarabi.

The Hindi version, apart from Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and Aryan Khan as Simba, features an array of other actors, bringing life to different roles. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi will be heard as Scar while veteran actor Asrani is on board for Zazu. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra have dubbed for Timon and Pumbaa respectively. Neha Gargavi is behind the voice of Nala. Shernaz Patel is on board for Sarabi. Vocals for Simba and Nala will be donned by Armaan Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

In Tamil, actors Sidharth and R Ravishankar will be voicing for Simba respectively. Arvind Swamy will essay scar's role and Aishwarya Rajesh will get into the skin of Nala. Singampuli and Robo Shankar are the respective voices for Timon and Pumbaa. Manobala is on board for Zazu!

In Telugu, R Ravishankar remains as Mufasa. Simba's character goes to Nani, and Scar is voiced by Jagapathi Babu. Actor Nani will voice Simba. Lipsika has done Nala's part, and Timon-Pumbaa will be essayed by Ali and Brahmanandam.