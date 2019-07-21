Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 6.30 pm July 21 2019, 6.30 pm

The Lion King has received a warm response from its viewers and the fans. A live-action remake of Disney's 1994 animated film, The Lion King released 24 years after the unveiling of the original. The movie has been winning many applauds as at the box office as it reportedly made a collection of Rs 10.50 - 10.75 crore on day one. It is one of the very few Hollywood films to have earned a double-digit on its very first day in India.

It is also said that the opening day collections for the film make it the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film released in India, out of which the top five, including Avengers: Endgame, are action films. The film is also faring better than Jon Favreau's last live-action stint, The Jungle Book. What with so much love being showered upon the movie, Shah Rukh Khan has gone and thanked people associated with the projects and also the viewers of the film.

So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

In the post put up by the actor on his Twitter page, SRK wrote, “So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my co-actors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi.” Expressing his delight, he also wrote, “Thx for making me & Aryan sound good!” The Hindi version of the film features Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and son Aryan Khan as Simba.”

While SRK thanks the audience for appreciating Aryan’s voice over for Simba’s character, the interesting bit is that, most of the viewers have complained about the same. Be it in film reviews or in viewers’ reactions, it has come to notice that Aryan’s voice differs very much from the one heard in the trailer and in the film.