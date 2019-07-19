Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 3.34 pm July 19 2019, 3.34 pm

The evergreen magic of The Lion King will be out once more on 19th July. The live-action remake of the classic tale will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu alongside English, in India. While Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan as Mufasa and Simba remain the prime attraction, a bunch of talented actors have lent their voice to the Hindi version of the film. Two of Simba' friends, Timon and Pumba, have come alive with Shreyas Talpade and Sanjai Mishra's voices. Shreyas reveals that it was his daughter who prompted him to take up the work.

"My daughter Aadya is just one. Right now she won't be able to understand anything but in a couple of years when she grows up, she will watch The Lion King and be able to recognize her father's voice. Aadya was a major force in prompting me to take up this project. I want to make her feel proud of my work, so I felt The Lion King was the best opportunity," he told IANS.

Anyone who has read or watched The Lion King is familiar with Timon and Pumba's happy anthem Hakuna Matata, translating to 'no worries'. Shreyas has also sung the Hakuna Matata track in Hindi, and to be honest, we had no clue that he was a singer too!

"While dubbing for Timon, I was just humming Hakuna Matata, I didn't know that the dubbing director was around. She heard me and approached me to ask if I could sing a song for the film. Initially, I was nervous because singing was something new to me. Later, though, I got a hang of it and gave it my best," the actor revealed.