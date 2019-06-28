Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 2.28 pm June 28 2019, 2.28 pm

A few weeks back, we reported how superstar Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan were going to lend their voices to the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film The Lion King. Justin Korman's creation which became a rage after Disney adopted it cinematically, has a legacy of its own that expands beyond any geographical boundaries. The voice of SRK, we knew, would only add to the madness in India.

The trailer of the Hindi version is now out and revolves around Mufasa leaving his empire behind for son Simba. It doesn't feature anyone else's, apart from SRK's voice, and hence we assume that a number of trailers are yet to be released. The actor, as he speaks on behalf of Mufasa, brings out his most intense game, breathing life into the character. Given that we haven't heard much of Aryan before, we can't wait to find out what he has done to Simba's character!

Watch the first trailer of The Lion King Hindi below:

Shah Rukh and Aryan also worked together in the Hindi version of The Incredibles, albeit Aryan was only a toddler back then.

“Voicing the father-son duo of Mufasa and Simba has been such a wonderful personal and professional moment for Aryan and me. It will be really special to watch this movie with our little one, AbRam (Shah Rukh’s youngest son), as he is a big fan of the film. And watching his big brother and father voice the characters in this live-action version is surely going to make it a memorable experience,” he told Hindustan Times.