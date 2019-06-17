Soheib Ahsan June 17 2019, 12.57 pm June 17 2019, 12.57 pm

This is the news we have been waiting for, for a while now. Shah Rukh Khan's older son Aryan Khan is taking another roaring leap into Bollywood. Aryan, along with his dad Shah Rukh Khan, will be the voice of Simba and Mufasa respectively for the Hindi version of the classic Disney Film The Lion King. Early on Monday morning, Disney Film India broke the news to the world but on Sunday Shah Rukh did drop a huge hint about the collaboration even as he cheered for India as they went on to play Pakistan.

Check out the tweets below:

The most iconic father-son story of all time, featuring the King himself @iamsrk and #AryanKhan. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19. pic.twitter.com/UCHR57waWl — Walt Disney Studios (@disneyfilmindia) June 17, 2019

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Walt Disney Studios shared two posters along with the news featuring Mufasa and Simba, however, King Khan had already given us the hint by sharing a picture alongside Aryan. The father-son duo was sporting jerseys with Musafa and Simba printed on it. At first, this appeared to be a very adorable picture as it was shared on the occasion of Father's Day. But it has now become all the more special post Walt Disney's announcement.

This is not the first time that the two will be voicing characters together. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan dubbed together of Pixar’s The Incredibles. SRK was the voice of Mr Lajawab while 7-year-old Aryan was the voice of his son named Tez. It's almost after 15 years that Aryan has taken a project like this.

Here's a scene from the Hindi version of The Incredibles ft. SRK and Aryan.