Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 1.23 pm July 11 2019, 1.23 pm

After the first trailer of Disney's The Lion King dubbed in Hindi, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, a new promo is out that introduces us to Aryan Khan as Simba. The video shared by Shah Rukh Khan is the very first time we hear Aryan Khan's voice, voicing his famous Disney character and we must say, we are impressed. The young actor has done a good job expressing complex emotions as Simba, a lion cub who grows up to be a warrior fighting for his father's justice. Shah Rukh Khan captioned the video, "Mera Simba" (My Simba). The promo has also invoked reactions from a lot of B-town celebs who are impressed with Junior Khan's dubbing skills.

The most exciting fan reaction is definitely from SRK's best friend and director Karan Johar who said that he became very excited when he heard Aryan's voice. Does it open a door for Aryan X KJo collab? Other celebrities have also voiced their opinion on the young prodigy's talent.

Check them out:

Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/9WEqM5LmVD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

His voice is so deep and expressive https://t.co/6XQ2nVyXB3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 11, 2019

👂🏽heard it three times and then looked around just to make sure I have not time travelled back to the 90s ⏳ @iamsrk 🤩#TheLionking@disneyfilmindia https://t.co/EjJzfNmZ4B — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) July 11, 2019

#goosebumps 😄 Aryan sounds amazing!! That confidence, the dialogue delivery, its just Wow! He sounds just like you Sir @iamsrk 😃 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) July 11, 2019

The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree shah 😊 He sounds amazing Good luck and god bless — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 11, 2019

Aryan Khan is obviously here with a bang. The actor sounds extremely promising and his similarity to his father is uncanny. Only time will tell if he can match up to the stardom and love that his father received. One thing we know for sure is, this is just the beginning of his career and the young man and here is to stay!