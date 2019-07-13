Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 12.18 pm July 13 2019, 12.18 pm

The news that Shah Rukh Khan would be lending his voice for Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King had got his fans all excited. Even the Hindi trailer of the movie featured him in a dubbing studio. But what’s even more exciting was that his son Aryan Khan dubs as Mufasa’s son Simba, bringing their father-son Jodi on air too! On his dubbing experience with his son, the actor gave some interesting incident about having to redo a scene as he and Aryan sound so alike!

In an interview to IANS, the actor said, “We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case.”

“It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming,” he added.

However, we aren’t surprised at all on this uncanny resemblance in their voices, apart from their looks too. Recently, the SRK had shared a post on Twitter, featuring his son’s voice as Simba. Netizens went crazy as they couldn’t help but talk about how the two sounded so similar.

Check out SRK's post here:

King Khan made his dubbing debut as the character called Lajawab with the Hindi version of the 2004 animated movie Incredibles, titled as Hum Hai Lajawab. It also marked the debut of Aryan, who was just 9 years old then and played his son Tej (Dash) back then too. On this, he said, “When we did 'The Incredibles', Aryan was around nine years old. It was very sweet to hear his voice then, and (it is sweet to hear) even now. The time spent with him in my line of work is special. For me, it's a bonding time with Aryan.”