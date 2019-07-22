Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 2.43 pm July 22 2019, 2.43 pm

Apart from English, Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King also released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. We were particularly curious about the Hindi version, knowing that Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan were going to voice for father-son duo Mufasa and Simba. Aryan, whose voice has an uncanny similarity to that of his father, is someone we almost heard for the first time. He is receiving his share of praise, and SRK is rather emotional to have worked with his eldest son.

'When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine years old, and it was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, even when I am doing it for The Lion King, for me, it's an amazing bonding time with Aryan," he said.

The magic of the film has been enchanting us for many years, and the secret lies in the most tender humane emotions. "The story reflects that it is nicer to listen to your parents and understanding the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. And enjoy with them while the time lasts," the doting father added.

The film flaunts majestic visuals, almost making it unbelievable that the animals in the display were a work of technology and not real. It felt special to SRK. "Hugely, beautifully shot, even when all the animals come, and Simba is picked up by Rafiki, you get hooked on to the film from there onwards," the actor said.

But that's not all. "It didn't have a human being in it," he added.