Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 5.40 pm June 21 2019, 5.40 pm

Disney India is not playing around. Aware of the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Lion King film, they have made sure to cast the best possible voice actors for the animated characters. After the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan voicing Mufasa and Simba, Disney Pixar has revealed the list of stars who will be the voice of the other characters. The voice of Scar will be provided by Ashish Vidyarthi. He is known for his cinematic performances in 11 different languages and is particularly known for playing antagonistic roles. Who better to play the voice of one of the oldest, cruel-est villain.

The voice of Timon will be provided by Shreyas Talpade. Timon is known for being a wise-cracking, cynical meerkat who can sometimes be self-obsessed and is known for his silliness. Shreyas Talpade has a reputation for playing humorous characters. Although he can also play serious roles, there is no doubt that his expertise lies in playing a character with a humorous personality.

Pumbaa will be voiced by Sanjay Mishra. Pumbaa is known for his bravery and fearlessness no matter how silly. Sanjay Mishra gained fame both in television and cinema for playing overconfident and brave negative characters for the purpose of adding humour to any film or show. That is exactly the kind of actor who would fit Pumbaa’s hooves. If Sanjay Mishra is not the right actor for this role, then it would be hard to find anyone who is.

Zazu will be voiced by Govardhan Asrani. Zazu is a hornbill who is the forest administrator and the king’s advisor, whosoever that may be. From the role of a prison warden to a very strict father, Govardhan Asrani can do it all without a sweat and add humour to the process through his own improvisation. His ability to balance humour and seriousness without breaking a sweat makes him the perfect candidate for the role.