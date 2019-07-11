Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 11.33 am July 11 2019, 11.33 am

Around a week back, the first Hindi trailer of The Lion King featuring Shah Rukh Khan's voice as Mufasa was released. The king of Bollywood voicing for a reel king is quite something! And if Shah Rukh is the prime attraction for the Hindi version of The Lion King, then the next thing we were waiting to check out is how his son Aryan Khan really sounds. Aryan is voicing for Mufasa's son Simba.

None of us have really heard Aryan before, but the first time is here! The second Hindi trailer wherein Aryan voices for Simba is out. One must admit that he has inherited a lot of similarities from SRK. Add to that the freshness and sharpness of a young guy, and you have Aryan! We are impressed.

Watch the Hindi trailer of The Lion King featuring Aryan Khan below:

Apart from the father-son duo, an array of versatile actors are also on board for the Hindi version. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi will be voicing for Scar while veteran actor Asrani will be heard as the character Zazu. Timon and Pumba have come alive through Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra respectively. Neha Gargavi has voiced for Nala, and Shernaz Patel will be lending her vocals for Mufasa's wife and Simba's mother Sarabi. Vocals for Simba and Nala will be donned by Armaan Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

On Wednesday, the film premiered in Hollywood and met with raving reviews. In India, it releases on July 19. Apart from Hindi, it will be also releasing in Tamil and Telugu.