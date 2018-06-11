James Bond's top girls: Then and now

Keeping us at the edge of the seat, James Bond movies have been entertaining us for years and hey, when we talk about the famous James Bond movies, how can we miss out on the beautiful ladies who made up for the Bond girls.

It was recently that we mourned the death of actress Eucine Gayson, who was the first one to essay the role of Sylvia Trench in 007's 1962 debut, Dr No.

It was Eucine, who glamorous the title of the Bond Girl, and as we remember her, here's the list of top 10 most popular bond girls who sizzled with Mr James Bond on the big screen and how they have gone on to age like good wine.

1. Ursula Andress aka Honey Ryder from Dr. No (1962)

2. Shirley Eaton aka Jill Masterson from Goldfinger (1964)

3. Honor Blackman aka Pussy Galore from Goldfinger (1964)

4. Claudine Auger aka Domino Derval fromThunderball (1965)

5. Diana Rigg aka Teresa Bond from On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

6. Lana Wood aka Plenty O'Toole from Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

7. Maud Adams aka Andrea Anders from The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

8. Barbara Bach aka Anya Amasova from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

9. Britt Ekland aka Mary Goodnight from The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

10. Tanya Roberts aka Stacey Sutton from A View To A Kill (1985)