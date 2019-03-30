Bollywood The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Almas Khateeb April 01 2019, 12.34 pm April 01 2019, 12.34 pm

The Red Carpet of the News18 REEL Awards was a captured an epic bunch of madness that a house full intelligent content creators bring with themselves. Held at the JW Marriot in Mumbai, this awards show is the sole award show in India that pays honour to modern, content-driven, new-age cinematic performances of the Hindi film industry. Right from the decked up entrance to the actual awards show, there was not a single slow moment. Celebrities from every walk of life made their presence felt.

Dia Mirza twirled and flaunted her sophisticated dress and Boman Irani answered a difficult question. While Alia Bhatt strutted her stuff in a red Sabyasachi saree, it was the unlikely Gajraj Rao who took the trophy for Best Actor Male. Oh wait, let's not forget how many people walked past while the interview was going! These celebs, we tell you. Btw, we have a feeling that if it weren't for Manoj Pahwa, his wife Seema would have eloped with Gajraj Rao! Boman Irani had quite the difficult time disclosing his favourites - which is why he only wanted to whisper it in the mic, but that's not how mics work Mr Irani. Pankaj Tripathi only twisted the question in an attempt to answer it. Meher Vij called a spade and spade and agreed that cinema is ever evolving and the time has come for it to evolve from the larger-than-life commercial masala entertainers to the real-life content-driven films that are being appreciated by audiences and critics. Vineet Kumar Singh was only too happy to know that films like the ones the REEL Awards 2019 are honouring are getting recognition.

However, the best of the night was Aparshakti Khurrana who accepted a REEL Award on behalf of his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana. The energy exuded by Aparshakti was contagious, our adrenaline was pumping!

Here's a quick wrap-up in case you missed the finer details of the awards.

As the REEL Awards focussed on content-driven films and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho won the award for the Best Film - rightfully so. That wasn't all, Gajraj Rao (who played Ayushmann's father in the film) won the trophy for the Best Actor Male - beating new-age performers like Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. Even the Best Supporting Actor Female was taken away by Badhaai Ho's Surekha Sikri. Manoj Pahwa was felicitated by the REEL Awards as the Best Supporting Actor Male for Mulk.

The talented Alia Bhatt won the best actor (female) award for her performance in the critically-acclaimed Raazi. Sriram Raghavan took the REEL Award for Best Director and Best Cinematography was awarded to Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad.