The makers of Fukrey Returns release posters and it couldn't get crazier!

After the blockbuster success of Fukrey (2013), the makers are back with the sequel. They have released the posters one of each lead and it promises to unleash more madness this time. The film will continue with the same cast- Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Zafar (Ali Fazal) and Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda).

The teaser of the film was released in August and it revolves around dreams again.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter to share a series of posters dedicated to individual lead cast.

Pulkit Samrat’s poster reads the caption, "Going wild... #FukreyReturns..." the one who can interpret Choocha’s dreams.

Varun Sharma’s poster is captioned, "Going bizarre... #FukreyReturns...” bizarre with his dreams.

The third is of Manjot Singh, which has been captioned as, "Going crazy... #FukreyReturns...," who was a victim of a broken heart in the earlier part.

And the fourth poster of Ali Fazal with the caption, "Going sharp... #FukreyReturns...” by the poster ‘sharp’ is quite literal.

Last, but not the least was the poster of Richa Chadha with a fishy smile, captioned as, "Going bholi... #FukreyReturns..." ironically!

Pulkit Samrat also tweeted: "Iss baar, ban jaaiye hissa Fukron ki toli ka and let the madness unleash! #GoingFukra #FukreyReturns @varunsharma90 @OyeManjot @alifazal9 @RichaChadha @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @excelmovies"

Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the prequel. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It was earlier scheduled to release on December 8, 2017 but the release date was pushed to December 15, 2017. It is around the same time as Tiger Zinda Hai which is releasing on December 22 this year.