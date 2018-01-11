The makers officially rename Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ as ‘Padmaavat’

After much hyped controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmavati’, the film has finally received a green signal from the CBFC which awarded it a ‘U/A’ certificate with five modifications. Amongst the suggested modifications was the title change of the film. Speculations were floating that Bhansali's magnum opus film has been renamed as ‘Padmavat’, named after the 16th Century epic poem that the film is reportedly an adaptation of. Now, the producers have officially changed the Ranveer-Deepika starrer’s title to ‘Padmaavat’ on all its official social media pages.

This is not the first time a movie's title has been a figure of controversy. In 2015, ‘Udta Punjab' got into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and had to approach the Appellate Tribunal to get the movie to release with Punjab still in its name. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s earlier film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ was also changed from its original title ‘Ramleela’.

Apart from this, changes have been ordered in the song ‘Ghoomar' to make the depiction 'befitting' the character being portrayed. The other big modification was to change the incorrect or misleading references to historical places.

'Padmavati', now renamed as 'Padmavat', features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on December 1, 2017, but continuous protests and CBFC fiasco forced the makers to shift the date. Currently, banned in Rajasthan, ‘Padmaavat’ is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2018. However, an official announcement from the producers is awaited.