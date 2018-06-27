The many times Rishi Kapoor was the savage Twitter uncle you wouldn't want to cross

Rishi Kapoor has got no chill, like, literally. The veteran actor is a superpower on the big screen, and a motor mouth off the screen. His presence on social media justifies his son Ranbir Kapoor’s absence on the same. After all, looking at Rishi sir racing through the 140-characters, one can very well understand why Ranbir chooses to stay off it. The senior Kapoor posts memes, takes brutal digs and what not (and often gets into trouble too, with the paps and trolls).

Here’s why Rishi Kapoor is truly one savage uncle of social media you wouldn’t want to cross.

The Media(electronic/print)behaved badly with me during these three days after Sridevi ji passed away. I accept I worked with her in two Iconic films but that doesn’t mean I be hawked for a quote or reaction. My prerogative to speak or not. Mobile rang incessantly whilst at work — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 27, 2018

Menace of the smart phone. Earlier it was Autographs now photographs. It can be quiet harrowing! pic.twitter.com/nd62syyxcF — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 22, 2018

Had to send something to London by UPS(delivery service)The shipment man had not heard of London. He asked where is it in the US?I said it is not in the US but in Great Britain. He was agape! Strange,in a developed country he didn’t know!That too a Courrier service in Las Vegas? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 29, 2018

What I cannot understand is that a bank loans ₹11,300 Crores( $1.8 billion )since 2011 to someone,and no inquiries took place during that period? Only proves “All that sparkle are not Diamonds” Lot of skeletons in the cupboard and lots of hands in lots of gloves! pic.twitter.com/TjTqYQm6cn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

Someone sent me this.A chair with a picture of mine at its back from the film Bobby,46 years ago! I wonder what use is this! pic.twitter.com/JvHM0UVqH7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 11, 2018

Thank you whosoever sent this Behaviourial evolution of living beings. pic.twitter.com/6U0bMPkfCv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 6, 2018

How true is this! pic.twitter.com/rCm68lkPV6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 6, 2018

While we love Rishi Kapoor’s social media game, we would never want to be at the receiving end of his wrath.