The name is Daniel Craig and he is to be paid Rs 450 crore for his last Bond film

"I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on." During an interview with Time Out magazine in 2015, this is what Daniel Craig had said, when the interviewer asked him if another James Bond film was on his mind.

However, the last one in row is here. Craig has come on board to do his last Bond film. As reported by Mirror.com, he might take away home a hefty amount of 50 million pounds. That amounts to approximately Rs 450 crore in Indian currency!

"Daniel is raring to go out with a bang alongside Danny (director Danny Boyle). They have been talking already about their visions and the practicalities once the cameras start rolling in December at Pinewood. Daniel is worth every penny given that Spectre made over £700million and Skyfall over £900million before they sold DVD, streaming and TV rights," a source told the publication.

The 25th edition of the franchise might go on floors this December. It will have a run time of around two hours and twenty minutes.