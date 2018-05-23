The name’s Kapoor, Anil Kapoor; Prefers a Martini, shaken, not stirred

Let me explain why you saw this title and were compelled to click on the story. Men in suits are the finest of all, and the legendary Barney Stinson pressed on the same generously in ‘How I Met Your Mother’. James Bond is one such example and probably the best of them all. And there is one man in Bollywood, who has perhaps stopped aging, and rocking suits with salt and pepper, just amazingly.

He recently posted a few pictures of himself all suited up, with a powerful quote on patience, and we just couldn’t help but go ‘Ooooh’. Check it out.

Isn’t he giving you the Bond feels? Well, come to think of it, he can be a tough contender for being the Indian James Bond, courtesy this look and his spy act in the Hindi adaptation of series ‘24’.

This man is making the numbers take a reverse gear. Who knew 60s could be so stylish?

On the work front, we will see Anil in ‘Race 3’, alongside Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and others. He is also working on Fanne Khan where he will be reuniting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on screen after 17 years. The movie is a remake of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous.