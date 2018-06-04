The Nick-Priyanka connection: A special bond or a strategy to get papped?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an appearance together at last year’s Met Gala, tongues started wagging. The hottest upcoming Asian star in the West, and a singing sensation together, what more could the hot scoops in tabloids could want? It was every fan’s dream come true. However, nothing more happened on that front and much to the chagrin of fans and paps alike, the news died down.

However, now it has woken up again, with pictures of Priyanka and Nick surfacing like wildfire over the internet. The two can be seen getting cosy and comfortable in each other’s company while chilling with friends or even commenting on each other’s pictures.

So can we now say that the two are together, or can we not? Before we jump into the happy land of shipping the two of them, let’s face a fact; many relationships of this sort start off in Hollywood and then fizz off without a trace. This is also a Hollywood template of staying in the news, by way of relationships. So now when PeeCee is officially off the Hollywood cruise for some time, is it her way of staying in the news, or is it that finally, our Desi Girl has found a man who is super special to her?

Given the scenario, it is pretty clear that the two are head over heels for each other, but let’s wait for an official announcement from the two now. We would be totally stoked if the two come out together and accept, though; Desi Girl with the Camp Rock boy, this is one hell of a love story if it comes true.