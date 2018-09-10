The Nun scares Hindi releases at the box office

On September 7, 2018, three films released: Paltan, Laila Majnu and The Nun. While the first two are Bollywood movies, the third one is a Hollywood flick. Well, talking about the Bollywood films, it was expected that both the releases will depend on the word of mouth, but it wasn't expected that The Nun, a spin-off of Conjuring would do well at the box office.

In three days, according to BOI, The Nun has collected a very good amount. The movie over the weekend collected Rs 27.75 crore approx. which is amazing. There’s a craze of Hollywood films in India, especially the movies that are a series.

The two Bollywood films struggled at the box office. While Paltan collected Rs 5 crore approx., Laila Majnu minted Rs 1.55 crore approx. in three days.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer continued its fantastic run in the second weekend. The movie collected Rs 21.60 crore in week two, taking the 10-day total to Rs 80.91 crore. Looks like the film is heading towards 100 crore club at the domestic box office. By the way, it has already collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. The total worldwide collection of the movie is Rs 117 crore. This is Rao’s highest-grossing film till date.