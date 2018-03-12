The publicly shy Deols finally make their way on to social media

The Deols have known to be publicly shy for the longest time. While the jovial Dharmendra knew how to be in news, his sons Bobby and Sunny have been the quiet ones. But now it looks like they have finally realised the importance of social media, it maybe late, but they have finally woken up to it.

The youngest of the lot, Bobby is currently shooting for Race 3 along with Salman Khan and has been constantly updating his fans with pictures. They recently wrapped up shoot in Bangkok.

The eldest, Sunny Deol, who is busy shooting for his son, Karan’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas leaves no opportunity to share the moments from the sets. He is pretty active gushing love on either Papa Deol or Bhai Deol.

My boy, me and the ice cold water 💦 on location ... #ppdkp #PalPalDilKePaas pic.twitter.com/SyafaHViMK — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 12, 2017

Let there be only LOVE!! pic.twitter.com/0raST3wlh9 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 10, 2018

February 14 being marked as the day of love, Sunny Deol took to twitter to wish Valentines but with a cryptic message. He posted a couple of silhouettes pictures. While one shows a couple kissing , in the other pic a couple can be seen merged on to a film’s poster. People are speculating that the message was aimed at Dimple Kapadia considering the video that went viral last year of them holding hands while waiting for a bus in London renewing the rumour of their affair.

Few reports also suggest that Sunny will be doing a cameo in Dimple’s nephew, Karan Kapadia’s debut film. Dimple herself will also feature in the film. If this happens then the duo ill reunite on the silver screen after 24 years.