image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

The quirky Shakeela poster is in great resemblance with Southern adult film posters of 90's

Bollywood

The quirky Shakeela poster is in great resemblance with Southern adult film posters of 90's

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 02 2019, 3.29 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentRicha ChadhaShakeelaShakeela BiopicSilk SmithaThe Dirty PictureVidya Balan
nextAmy Jackson is now engaged to British beau George Panayiotou
ALSO READ

Shakeela first poster: Richa Chadha is fearless and bold as the iconic adult star

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha starrer will have South siren make an appearance

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to show off her belly dancing skills