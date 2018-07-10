The rains make Priyanka Chopra go on a no-makeup mode and she looks too cute

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been running back and forth between US and India. Her movie projects and her personal life have been in the news and she doesn’t mind it at all.

The actress who is back in town now, to start with her Bollywood projects recently shared a picture announcing about her Hindi movie named The Sky Is Pink, before she starts shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Now, she has shared another picture in which we see her sans makeup and she looks utterly fresh. Probably it’s the Mumbai rains that have made PeeCee go completely off makeup and as she engrosses herself in some midnight musings and shares this lovely picture.

Speaking of the lady, she has turned into a global icon, thanks to her popularity and fame overseas. She has worked her way up with lots of hard work and has become a known face thanks to her role in the famous Quantico series.

Now, she has returned to India to work on her forthcoming projects named Bharat which stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani and The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. On the personal front, she Is allegedly dating American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and even introduced him to her family.