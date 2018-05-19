The Ranbir and Alia ‘affair’: A reality or Karan Johar’s master move of bluff?

Ever since ‘Brahmastra’ had been announced with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the story of their affair has been doing the rounds. And why not? After all, both are single and successful stars of the current generation, even though Ranbir may be a tad older than Alia. However, rumours aside, paparazzi went into a frenzy when Ranbir said that he had a ‘boy crush’ on Alia, and the latter said she was glad people were talking about her chemistry with Ranbir. That got us thinking.

Is there really something going on between Ranbir and Alia? Or is this just a bluff move by the master of the story, Karan Johar?

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir and Alia. Tongues started wagging when the two stars were often spotted together. And when they made an appearance together at the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, the cameras and journos went into a frenzy. After all, the two have had much-publicised affairs and breakups before, so it’s natural for people to speculate if they are really single and ready to mingle with each other.

But here’s is where the flaw lies. We know what a master Karan Johar is, when it comes to promoting his movies and his actors. What if all of this is a plan and strategy to make people notice the leads of his upcoming movie? Because even though both Ranbir and Alia are conveniently single right now, we have our doubts about their ‘affair’.

So, is it for real that these two very attractive stars are falling for each other, or is it us who are falling for a marketing gimmick by the genius Karan Johar? Time will tell.