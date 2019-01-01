The REAL REASON why this TOP ACTRESS walked out of a big film opposite a HOT MALE ACTOR!

A dance film which was announced earlier this year, with one of the hottest young male stars in the lead. This film has been in the news recently because its lead actress walked out at the last minute leaving the team in the lurch. Strangely, the same lead actress had walked into another movie replacing an actress who had walked out of it at the ninth hour because she wanted to get married and have babies. But the reasons for both walking out are very different. While various reasons have been speculated for the actress walking out of the dance film, another Bollywood actress spills the beans on the real reason.

According to the Bollywood actress, the real reason why the other actress walked out of the dance film was because of her friendship with a superstar and not date clashes that were reported in the media. It seems that the superstar does not get along well with the director of the dance film. The director had directed the superstar in a disastrous movie and had lashed out against him during interviews blaming the superstar for the debacle. The superstar, who’s never been able to take criticism, had been livid since then. He didn’t want the actress to act in his movie hence subtle emotional pressure was created around her in such a way that she had to walk out last minute.

Not once did anybody ask her to leave the movie directly but it was a master game played by the superstar and his friends where they created situations and the actress had no choice but to back out. The actress is known to be a thorough professional and for her to walk out of a signed film is something big! First, it began with the schedule of the film, which the superstar and the actress were in, getting delayed. It was to begin soon and be complete in a month but suddenly it got delayed to the next month – the same month when the dance film was to start. The actress is a fabulous dancer who is known to take out extra time for her rehearsals but a situation was created where she didn’t have time for any. There was talk of the movie promotions clashing with the shoot of the other film as the superstar’s film was releasing.

There was another reason the superstar didn’t want his lead actress to work in the dance film – he had a huge problem with the young lead actor’s director-father. The superstar had heard that the director-father had been telling people close to him that his son, a very talented actor, had displaced the superstar – the same superstar who had kept him waiting for five years and still hadn’t given his nod to his next comedy, till his son saved his career by signing a film with him which turned out to be a blockbuster.

While nobody told the actress to leave her other film, the pressure was building up every day. There were insinuations whether the actress could manage to handle both especially as the dance film would be directed by a director whose last film didn’t do well at the BO? Finally, the actress discussed it with her team and decided it would be best if she left the dance film as she wouldn’t be able to devote enough time to it.

Guess who?