image
Tuesday, January 1st 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

The REAL REASON why this TOP ACTRESS walked out of a big film opposite a HOT MALE ACTOR!

Bollywood

The REAL REASON why this TOP ACTRESS walked out of a big film opposite a HOT MALE ACTOR!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   January 01 2019, 3.29 pm
back
actressBollywooddance filmEntertainment
nextDeepika Padukone opens up on the decision of banning cellphones at their wedding
ALSO READ

Sara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster

Kalki Koechlin was asked to get botox but she stayed thick skinned

The LEAD ACTRESS of a recent controversial film had THIS condition for her PRODUCER!