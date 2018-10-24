Bollywood The Sacred Games will go on, Netflix sticks to script Debanu Das October 23 2018, 10.57 pm October 23 2018, 10.57 pm

We were all waiting for the second season of Sacred Games to release, but the recent #MeToo movement revealed damning stories about Vikas Bahl, jeopardising the future of the series. The reports mentioned that Netflix has planned to go ahead with their collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane following an ‘independent investigation'.

Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by a female employee of the now dissolved Phantom Films. Bahl was a partner of Phantom Films along with Kashyap, Motwane and Madhu Mantena. As soon as the allegations came to light, Phantom Films ceased to exist and Bahl filed defamation suits against his former partners.

Media reports quoted a statement from Netflix: “After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix’s decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games. We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment.”

According to reports, the streaming giant will continue working with Varun Grover, who was also accused of sexual misconduct, on Sacred Games season 2. Sacred Games had starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles and released to high acclaim from audiences across the globe.