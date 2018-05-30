Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s family members are bonding over social platforms and we have proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most sought after couple currently in Bollywood. The alleged couple who has done three blockbuster films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the latest release Padmaavat, has not only wooed the audiences with their chemistry on the silver screen but also in real life. Both Ranveer and Deepika haven’t spoken in public about their relationship; neither have accepted it. But the two have never shied away from posing together on occasions.

Recently, the two were in news as reportedly they are gearing up to get married in the month of November this year. There were also reports that they will have a destination wedding amid the scenic beauty of Switzerland,just like cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. But the two denied the news.

Ranveer and Deepika, on various occasions, have been seen hanging out with each other’s family members but looks like the families are now bonding with each other on social media as well.

Recently, Deepika’s younger sister Anisha Padukone started following the Lootera actor on Instagram and in return the actor too started following her. On the other hand, Deepika started following Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani on Instagram.

As they say, we live in a digital era and looks like the two have taken it seriously. ​