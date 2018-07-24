The Sky Is Pink: After Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar starts prepping up for the film

Priyanka Chopra was away from Hindi movies since the past few years. But, the actress has now signed not one, but two Hindi films – Bharat and The Sky Is Pink. While we all know that in Bharat she will be seen opposite Salman Khan, there wasn’t really a confirmation on the male lead in The Sky Is Pink. There were reports that Farhan Akhtar has been roped in for the film. And now the actor has confirmed that he is a part of the film.

Farhan took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted a picture of the script and has thanked the director Shonali Bose for trusting him.

This won’t be for the first time when we will get to see Priyanka and Farhan on the big screen together. Before this, the actors have worked together in 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do.

The Sky Is Pink reportedly also stars Zaira Wasim. The movie is said to be based on Aisha Chaudhary’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Zaira will play the role of Aisha, Priyanka and Farhan will portray the role of her parents.