Darshana Devi July 25 2019, 2.42 pm July 25 2019, 2.42 pm

It’s good news for PeeCee fans as her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink is having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival 2019. The film marks Priyanka’s Bollywood comeback after she headed to Hollywood in 2016. On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of TIFF shared the big news while unveiling the first look of the film. And now, the Desi Girl has expressed her excitement over the same and has stated that the news has made her ‘proud’.

The film not only has PeeCee as an actor but also as a producer. The Quantico star is co-producing it alongside Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. “Can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor & producer,” she wrote as part of her caption and extended her gratitude towards her well-wishers for their love and support.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

So proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at #TIFF2019! Can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor & producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on Sep 13. Thank you for all the love & support.🙏 pic.twitter.com/tJCS6eQSV6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 24, 2019

The first look of the film shows Priyanka, along with co-stars Farhan Akhar and Zaira Wasim facing their back at the camera. Priyanka can be seen in a long netted dress, while Farhan is dressed in a white shirt and blue shorts.

The film tells the ‘love story of a couple, which spans over 25 years and is narrated by their teenage daughter who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.’ Recently, while speaking about the film, PeeCee shared that she connected with the story the minute she heard it. "The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali's hands, it's been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It's what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it,” she told IANS.