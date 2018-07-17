The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra entitled to profit sharing? Here’s the truth

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after a long spell. The global star, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, will also be featuring in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. However, ever since her comeback was announced, speculations have been rife about the actress either charging a whopping amount for her films or not charging at all. While we recently came across the reports of the actress sharing in the profits of The Sky Is Pink, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor called it off as a false story.

“There is no truth to the story about Priyanka Chopra sharing in the profits of the aforementioned film. In fact we told the tabloid it’s not true. But they insisted on carrying the story anyway,” said the official spokesperson for Siddharth Roy Kapoor’s production house.

The earlier reports also claimed that Priyanka was being paid Rs 12 crore for the Salman Khan starrer-Bharat, which was again stated to be ‘false’ by a source from the Bharat team, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. “In fact Priyanka generously offered to do the film for free. Bhai (Salman Khan) insisted on a token fee of Rs. 1 crore,” said the source.

We hope this would put a rest to the unnecessary tongue-wagging now.