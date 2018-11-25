The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy a party with the crew

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it’s time for another big wedding of the year. It’s Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ much-awaited wedding, which is reportedly just around the corner. Just recently, groom-to-be Nick arrived in India to prep for his D-day. The couple also celebrated Thanksgiving together. As PeeCee wrapped up with the shooting of her upcoming The Sky Is Pink on Sunday, the film’s team hosted a small get-together.

The party, hosted by the film’s producer Aditya Roy Kapur and director Shonali Bose, also had the presence of Nick and PeeCee’s brother Siddharth. It was a pre-wedding party for the much-in-love couple before they departed for their nuptials. Nickyanka cut a cake that read ‘Congratulations to our dear bride to be P.C.J.’ and the team also popped champagne as part of the celebration.

We hear that Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2. Reports further add that the pair will be having a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2, which will be followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. The two are also expected to perform at their sangeet.

Stay tuned to in.com for more details.