Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 6.14 pm June 30 2019, 6.14 pm

The news about Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood came as a shocker. The actress had acted in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink. She was roped in to essay the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker diagnosed from pulmonary fibrosis. The film is set for an October release and the actress would be required to do the film’s promotions along with the rest of the cast. However, her quitting the film industry, will result in her absence from the movie promotions.

Reacting to this development, the co-producer of the film Sidharth Roy Kapur released a statement that read, “Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, THE SKY IS PINK. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always.”

Zaira started her career with Dangal for which she won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actor considered the completion of her five years in the industry as a good time to announce that she was disassociating herself from the career. She stated that she did not belong to the world of glamour and her career was interfering with her Imaan. Stating religious issues, the actor decided that it was best for her mental peace if she gave up acting.