Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 10.05 am June 12 2019, 10.05 am

Priyanka Chopra is coming back to her roots (as Bebo said) after three years. The Bollywood actor-turned-global icon, who was last seen in Jai Gangaajal (2016) is now gearing up for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film went on floors sometime in last year and, on June 11, the entire team of The Sky Is Pink celebrated its wrap amid a star-studded bash in Mumbai, Pictures of which surfaced online. Priyanka Chopra, too, shared her feelings through a heartfelt post on the film’s completion.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Bajirao Mastani star shared some affectionate words for her co-stars, the film’s entire crew, director and the producers. The picture shared by the actor featured the entire cast and crew of the film, as they were all smiles. In her caption, Priyanka mentioned that The Sky Is Pink is extremely special to her. She also thanked both the producers for collaborating with her on her first ever Hindi production and for giving her the opportunity of sharing this inspiring story.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post on The Sky Is Pink’s wrap up here:

In an earlier interview, PeeCee opened up on The Sky Is Pink and her role in the film. She stated, “Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."