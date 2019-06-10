Nilofar Shaikh June 10 2019, 6.00 pm June 10 2019, 6.00 pm

Zaira Wasim has done two movies so far and in both the movies, she featured alongside Aamir Khan (Dangal and Secret Superstar). She received positive feedback for her mind-blowing performance in both the movies. The Dangal girl will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s project - The Sky Is Pink. This film will mark Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Bollywood and will also feature Farhan Akhtar. The movie also features Hitchki fame, Rohit Suresh. He recently took to his social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from the set taken during the shoot of a song with his co-star Zaira Wasim. It is basically a boomerang video and both the actors are captured making cute faces in the clip.

Here's the video:

The Sky is Pink is highly awaited film as it is directed by the National Film Award winner Shonali Bose, who has also directed the movie Margarita with a straw. It is a story of a rebellious young woman with cerebral palsy who leaves India to study in New York. The Sky is Pink is based on the life of the late author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died of pulmonary fibrosis at the mere age of 19. Most part of the movie has been done and only a song was left to be filmed.

The movie co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures is slated to release on October 11, 2019.