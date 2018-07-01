The strapping Aryan Khan makes a rare appearance and we can’t stop ogling over him!

He hardly smiles and has he always has this intense glare on his face. We wonder why though but somehow it works best for him. We are talking about none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan, who has grown up to be one handsome man, giving his father a tough competition.

While it is Suhana Khan, who mostly accompanies her parents at social gatherings (trust us, the sight is to behold and we can’t take our eyes off the young lady), but this time around it was Aryan Khan who made a rare appearance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony with his parents. Looking dapper in a suit, he definitely made us drool. He posed with Karan Johar, who will supposedly be his mentor whenever the junior Khan plans to make a Bollywood debut and made us believe that he is all set to step into this glamorous world. There’s one more picture of him posing with SRK and KJo, but sorry guys, we our eyes were fixated on Aryan.

Hotness personified, isn't he?

With this, we now desperately wait to see him in films. Though papa Khan has put up a strict rule that until the kids finish with their studies, they can't step into Bollywood, we hope that Aryan makes his debut soon.

After all, rules are meant to be broken. *wink*