The team of Race 3 has various reasons to celebrate, find out what all!

The entire team of Race 3 had various reasons to celebrate. First being that it was Anil Kapoor’s birthday on December 24 and secondly, Salman’s birthday is also nearing, December 27. The list hasn’t ended! The huge success of Salman’s latest release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘and finally, because it’s Christmas time.

As it was Anil Kapoor’s birthday, the team brought a cake for the ever-young actor. He cut the cake as all the other actors sang the birthday song for the actor.

[video width="360" height="640" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2017/12/nDAMpNFEqQmu14ne.mp4"][/video]

Furthermore, the team wished the leading actor Salman Khan in advance as the actor will ring in his birthday on December 27. He was gifted a Being Human T-shirt which contained wishes from the team of his movie ‘Race 3’ as a special memento.

[video width="640" height="360" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2017/12/wpl-83G6qUGdGMfz.mp4"][/video]

Talking about ‘Race 3’, apart from Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, it stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani. Race 3 is slated to release during Eid 2018.