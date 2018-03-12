The teaser of Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum will get you excited and curious

Bollywood’s bhai Salman Khan is all set for his new show on television. Following the successful season of Bigg Boss 11, Salman will be seen in Dus Ka Dum. The game show will soon be launched on a popular entertainment channel and the first trailer of the same has been released by the channel.

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

Sources speaking to The Indian Express said that the show will not air before June as the channel wishes to focus on comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s new show. Besides, they also want the IPL to be done with before putting Salman on air. And with Salman shooting for Race 3, the makers have had a lot of time to work on the content of the show. This year the show will be revamped and will include common people participating in the series, along with TV and Bollywood actors coming in once in a while.

The star had already shot for the promo and a few teasers on February 9. Following the first teaser, there’ll be another one which will start the calls for auditions. A source told The Indian Express, “The makers and channels have also worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Dus Ka Dum was launched in 2008 and was helmed by Big Synergy, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan and questions are based on national surveys. The participants have to answer in percentage. The prize money ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 crore.