The time when a star-struck Rishi Kapoor wanted to gatecrash Pran’s birthday party!

Rishi Kapoor has been enthralling us with his brilliant performances, for years now. Not just that, his off-camera antics on Twitter are notoriously funny as well. He leaves us in splits every time he unleashes his sense of humour with his social media updates. But do you know there was a time when even our Chintuji was so star-struck that she wanted to gatecrash a celeb party?

The 65-year old actor recently took on Twitter and shared an incident where he was once not invited for late actor Pran’s birthday party in Royal China, Bandra. So he wanted to gatecrash the filmy party which was witnessing the presence of some of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

How I resent not being here on Pran uncles birthday. I was not called. I wanted to gatecrash then thought it must be with Pran uncles friends. Royal China, Bandra was the venue pic.twitter.com/aw4vhoG5pp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 28, 2018

Well, let us tell you that he eventually did not go as he came to know that the party was just a close-knit affair with Pran and his friends. Not to forget the fact that this picture that Rishi sir is posted is one legendary one. After all, where else would you find stars of yesteryear like Dharmendra, Dara Singh, Shammi Kapoor, Pran and Dilip Kumar, in one frame, arms in arms.

Talking about Pran and Rishi Kapoor, the two have worked together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Naseeb and the 1973 release Bobby which was Rishi Kapoor’s first film as a lead.