The time when Preity Zinta and her colleagues 'liked' each other

Ever heard elders prodding about how social media is actually making us more unsocial? You just ‘like’ photos and occasionally text each other, but don't have the time to go out and meet people; even the ones who matter to you. Looks like the previous generation relates to it. That's especially because they've grown up in a no-internet age. Preity Zinta shared a vintage picture with her contemporaries on Instagram. Even as the image takes us back in time, what she said about the image is what caught our attention.

The picture has Preity along with Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal, all breaking out in a grin. The image will surely take you back in to an era only a few will recognize. A time when social media was non-existent and friendships were real.

Greyscale has an old school charm in it; and this picture has too many of our favourites in one frame. This was way before all of them became what they are today. But even back then, all these actors received and cherished same amount of love.

In the age of troubled relationships and Bollywood witnessing too many fall outs, coming across photos like these is such refreshing!