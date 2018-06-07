The time when Priyanka Chopra had a nose job that cost her several movies

Actress Priyanka Chopra has amassed global success and she is an iconic figure today, who has made our country proud on the world map. She has successfully juggled a career in India and overseas and also dabbled into production with her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra.

However, reaching this pinnacle in her life hasn’t been a smooth-sailing ride for the actress. Starting off as Miss World, Priyanka always dreamt of becoming an actress, but the road to a successful debut had its own share of hurdles.

As stated by an excerpt in the yet-to-be-released biography ‘Priyanka: The Dark Horse’, Priyanka had got a nose job done in London before her Bollywood debut and it went horribly wrong. That cost her several movie projects as filmmakers weren’t willing to cast her. She was to make a debut opposite Bobby Deol in a Mahesh Manjrekar film produced by Vijay Galani, but she was dropped out of the project due to her nose surgery.

Producer Vijay Galani revealed, “She'd just had some nasal surgery done in London where the bridge of her nose had collapsed. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had a little bit of shooting here in Film City and then a long schedule planned in London. How could we shoot with the heroine's nose looking the way it did?” He added that Priyanka was unfazed by it and stated that it would be fine in a month’s time.

But sadly, that didn’t happen and the actress ended up losing out on several projects, before finally making her Bollywood debut in Anil Sharma’s ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. All’s well that ends well. Look at where PC has reached today!