The time when Shah Rukh Khan's mother didn't even recognise him...

Bollywood’s Raees star Shah Rukh Khan needs no description. Today, he’s Indian film industry’s global face and one of the most prominent figures in India. Just like all others, SRK’s rise to stardom was not easy. The superstar, who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades now, also had his own share of struggle. And when we highlight one of his worst phases in life, you would be shocked to know that the actor, who madly wished his mother to see his first work on TV, had her on her sick bed then and she didn’t even recognize her son!

If you’re aware, SRK acted in stage plays before stepping into Bollywood, and made his debut on television with cult serials like Fauji and Circus. And how the actor wished to show the first episode of Circus to his late mother Lateef Fatima Khan but to his misfortune, she was very unwell by then.

On Farooque Sheikh’s show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Shah Rukh was asked about his association with the director of the TV series Circus, Aziz Mirza. It was then when he went on to share the tragic phase of his life.

“I had met Aziz very early (in my career). I had worked with him in his serial ‘Circus’ and before that I had done an episode in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ with him for which I had come to Bombay. When I had finished it, at that time my mother was very unwell, she was on her deathbed. And we started shooting ‘Circus’ at that time. I had a wish that I wanted to show the first episode of ‘Circus’ to my mother as it was my first big serial. We shot it in Bombay, earlier I did shooting in Delhi, so it didn’t carry the filmy baat in it. So, I had this wish to show the first episode to my mother. So, I remember Aziz coming to Delhi with that first episode and we tried to show it to her in the hospital. We took special permission and put it on Television to show it to her. But, by then she was very delirious and she didn’t recognise me,” he said.

“(At) that time I think she only recognised Dilip Kumar. Bol diya tha ke Shah Rukh warukh kuch nahi hai. So, she couldn’t see it. But, that’s when Aziz came and I remember him telling my mom when she couldn’t make out anything. ‘Don’t worry he’ll become an actor, he’ll become a famous actor, and one day he’ll be inshallah like Dilip Kumar’,” he added.

And to end it on a sadder note, it was just a year after Circus aired on TV that Lateef Fatima Khan passed away. But she was truly blessed to have a gem like SRK, who’s a worldwide inspiration now.