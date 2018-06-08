The trailer of Dhadak to be out on THIS date

Probably the most awaited Bollywood debut of 2018 is just a matter of time now. Janhvi Kapoor is a sensation even before she has made her way to the big screen. Her first ever magazine cover photoshoot recently came out, leaving us hailing her beauty and poise. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has garnered massive praise with his performance in Beyond The Clouds. Before the film, the trailer will give us a sneak peek into the newcomers' chemistry.

And you have to wait no longer for that! The trailer will be out on 11th June, Monday. And yes, you all are invited! Producer Karan Johar posted an invitation on Twitter.

You are personally invited to open your hearts to Dhadak and to meet Janhvi and Ishaan at their first trailer launch. Set your reminders for Monday. Here they come! https://t.co/iLGw3wE9Az#DhadakTraileronMonday @shashankkhaitan pic.twitter.com/9evtr2OntE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 8, 2018

'The magic of immortal love' is what he calls it. After experiencing it ourselves, we would love to agree!

Janhvi, during her first interview with Vogue, shared how Sridevi reacted after watching Dhadak. "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve -- she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me... 'You can't wear anything on your face.' That's all she told me, but she was happy," she said.

Quite sure she is going to have tons of pride for you, girl!