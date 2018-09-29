Bollywood The Trip 2: Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi reveal set secrets and s*x talks Murtuza Nullwala September 28 2018, 11.52 pm September 28 2018, 11.52 pm

After the success of The Trip, the makers of the digital series, are all set for the season two. The first season starred Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua, Shweta Tripathi and Sapna Pabbi. Mallika, Shweta and Sapna are back in the season two and it is who Amyra Dastur joining them this time. The Trip 2 will mark Amyra’s debut in the digital world. We recently interacted with Amyra and Sapna and spoke to them about the series and their camaraderie on the sets among other things.

How excited or nervous are you for The Trip 2?

Sapna: So excited, we are never nervous for the trip. It’s a party with four other women, so why not.

Amyra: I am really really happy. I am so glad that this was the show that I decided to even come on the web with because at the end of the day, I think, especially in this industry with cinema evolving, it’s really nice to have a show where you have got four girls and it is actually how girls really are. You don’t see the whole glam and all of that stuff. It’s a real show with real problems about four girls who end up helping each other and help each other grow up.

The show stars four actresses and it is directed by a woman (Sonam Nair), we are sure all the men would like to know what discussions you had on the sets, apart from the scenes?

Sapna: Can you see A? Can you see B? Am I bending over too much? Is this flat? Is this fizzy? I want thumbs up. (Well, Sapna’s answer was surely a code we need to break).

Amyra: We only talk about s*x all the time, literally. If there is nothing sexual, there is nothing to talk about. All we spoke about was that.

Talking about another digital product, Lust Stories, the basic plot revolves around women’s need and desire. But, don’t you think that the basic plot was gone away and people were only talking about the mast**bation scene?

Sapna: I genuinely loved that. Hats off to everybody involved in Lust Stories. I think Kiara (Advani) did a fab job. But, it’s each their own right? What you want to see? What you want to take from it? If that’s what they (audiences) want to focus on, then yeah, maybe that’s because we haven’t seen enough of it. Have we seen that? No, we haven’t. So, initially when you bring something forward, when you bring something to the table, it’s going to be new. You don’t know how it feels. But eventually when you see it more then you will get comfortable with such ideas, such things. When you are finally aware and accept that these things are happening in our world, in our country and in our lives, the easier way is to accept it fast and not see them in that way with that taboo and focus just on ‘hey she mast**bated’.

The Trip 2 will go live on October 5, 2018. It also stars Pranay Pachauri, Harman Singha and Shivam Bhargava.