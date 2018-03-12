The unconventional Sudhir Mishra is back with Daas Dev: Check out the trailer

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out after a long build-up. The film which stars Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles, is slated to hit the screens on March 23. The 2.14 minute trailer shows “the journey from daas to dev”. The film’s release has already been postponed twice due to Aiyaary shifting its release which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra. The film also features the Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh along with Vipin Sharma, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap essaying significant characters.

The unconventional Mishra brings the classic Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas with a twist. The movie has the three iconic lead characters - Chandni aka Chandramukhi, Dev aka Devdas and Paro. Unlike the previous versions, Daas Dev is a love story with Uttar Pradesh politics as the backdrop. According to Hindustan Times, the film follows a path “contrary to the plot of the classic novel and is a romantic thriller that talks about addiction to power and love”.

“Like I said earlier, we are in the times of bullshit and that’s where love stands today. Trailers of films are the first impressions for the audiences to judge whether they want to watch the film or not. In Daas Dev’s trailer, my endeavour was to make it very clear that if anyone is looking to come for some mush or with due respect to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s masterpiece Devdas, then this film is not for you my friend,” said Sudhir Mishra in a statement at the trailer launch of the film.

“We started with one of my friends telling me why don't you do Devdas? I started working on it with a fellow writer and suddenly things started changing. I started feeling that 'Hamlet' and Devdas were similar stories and then the Indian political situations came up and it became like a reverse journey of Devdas,” he added.

He further explained, “I took the three characters of Devdas; Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to. Ultimately, it became a film about power as it gets in the way of love.”