The ups and downs in late actor Vinod Khanna's personal life will shock you

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away at the age of 70, was considered as one of Bollywood’s most handsome heroes. Known to get under the skin of his characters with ease, the actor’s charm and on-screen persona won him a lot of admirers. Khanna made his debut in Sunil Dutt’s Man Ka Meet in the year 1968. Post that he proved his mettle as both a romantic and an action hero with the films he did later. While the late actor’s life on the celluloid looked the finest to us, things were not so smooth for him behind the scenes. Let’s explore the unexplored phases of Khanna’s life, which includes his two marriages, one divorce and a brief fling!

His first marriage:

Back when he was a student, Khanna was a commerce student. The heartthrob used to have many girlfriends back then until he happened to meet Geetanjali Taleyarkhan, his college mate who was keen on becoming a model after graduation. The two dated each other for a long time and tied the knot in the year 1971, in Mumbai. The couple were eventually blessed with two sons, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna. But little did the happily married couple know that things would take an ugly turn.

His mental turmoil:

In an interview in 2002, Khanna shared about his seek for spirituality in the early 1970s. His thirst for self-understanding and otherworldliness led him to the ashram of Osho, a spiritual guru. And to quench his thirst, he later shocked everyone with the announcement of his retirement from films in 1982. Things got worse when Vinod abandoned his family later and eventually, his marriage was dissolved too.

His fling with a popular actress:

Not many would know that Saif Ali Khan’s first wife, Amrita Singh, used to have a major crush on Khanna. The two carried on their relationship for a while where Khanna was not exactly serious for Amrita. And post their break-up, Amrita started dating Saif Ali Khan.

His second marriage:

May 1990 marked the beginning of a new chapter in Vinod Khanna’s life, when he got married to Kavita Daftary, daughter of industrialist Sarayu Daftary. The couple were blessed with a son (Sakshi) and a daughter (Shraddha) from their marriage. His marriage to Kavita got him back to the normal, happy life.

Keeping aside his ups and downs, the actor, who breathed his last on April 27, 2017, will forever be alive in all our hearts.