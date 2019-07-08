Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 1.11 pm July 08 2019, 1.11 pm

The original Wakhra Song featuring Badshah relied on a woman immensely fascinated with all things lavish and branded, and two men giving her pieces of wisdom as to why she shouldn't waste her youth pondering over Gucci and Armani. Moving on, the recreated version used in Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgmentall Hai Kya, has a rather dominating female perspective.

Rajkummar, a man with immense versatility, soaks in literally any character. In the specific track, he is dressed with much swag (with special emphasis on his specs and the beady neckline of his blazer) and shakes a leg quite swiftly. But it is Kangana whose deliberate loud presence steals all eyes. With her red kurta and dramatic eyes, or with her larger-than-life shimmery skirt and pearl-embellished jacket, she is her intriguing self, one that you can't ignore. She is the commanding force of the narrative while Rajkummar is happy being the submissive one.

The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra & Raja Kumari have lent vocals for the same.

The film, earlier named Mentall Hai Kya, went through a name change after several medical bodies of the country as well as Deepika Padukone's Live Love Laugh Foundation (which works on raising awareness on mental health) expressed their concern over the title and wrote to CBFC. The CBFC, in turn, found the title to be 'a little harsh' and asked it changed.

"I don't think Kanika ever thought of her characters (in the film) as 'mental'. When she offered the film to me, it was called Bobby. I don't think in her mind, she has ever been harsh on her character. It was a pleasant take on somebody, who is a prejudicist in the society," Kangana later said, at the trailer launch event.