The wedding is on, says Mimoh Chakraborty’s would be mother-in-law amidst rape accusations

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay was recently accused of rape and cheating by a Bhojpuri actress. Reportedly, Mahaakshay aka Mimoh and the litigant were in a relationship. And while the controversy called Mimoh’s wedding with Madalsa Sharma (which was supposed to take place on July 7) into question, Madalsa’s mother finally revealed that the wedding is ‘very much on’.

“It’s happening on July 7. Mimoh met her (the complainant) in 2015 and we are aware of it. In fact, Mimoh had also filed a Non Cognizable (NC) complaint against her for creating trouble in the past. Why has she resurfaced now, just a few days before the wedding? Why did she wait for so long to take action? Everybody has a past and we know the truth,” she told BT.

The complainant stated that she had been in a relationship with Mimoh since 2015. The two got into a physical relationship and the latter promised to marry her. She further alleged that when she got pregnant, Mimoh had given her some medicine which led to her abortion. Following which, the court ordered an FIR for rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent against Mimoh and his mother, Yogeeta Bali.

Mimoh made his debut with Jimmy in 2008 , for which he was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.