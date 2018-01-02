The women-centric films will face an all time low in 2018

A woman is unstoppable after she realizes she deserves better. The women clan of B-town is determined in portraying the struggle of this sex through the visual medium. The spark of women-centric films kicked off with great zeal in 2016 with Dangal, Neerja, Pink and 10 more. However, the numbers are dropping ever since. Irrespective of Dangal’s popularity worldwide, most women-centric films could not grab the Box Office attention. As a result, 2017 saw lesser number backed only by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Secret Superstar, Mom and 8 more. Appallingly, the coming year will take a colossal dip in regard to the women-centric films by 50% in comparison to 2017.

2018 will see meagre 6 female-centric movies. Here is a look at the few upcoming films which haven’t given up on the struggle of women wellbeing.

#1 Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Always blatantly expressing her thoughts, Kangana Ranaut will play the lead in the period film. The film will be directed by National Award winning director Krish. Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni too will be seen in Manikarnika. The film is slated to release on 27th April 2018.

#2 Pari

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari will be a horror film. Prosit Joy will direct Pari. We will also see Parambrata Chatterjee in a prominent role. Pari is Anushka Sharma's third production with her production house, Clean Slate Films. The film is slated for release on 9 Feb 2018.

#3 Raazi

Raazi is an upcoming Indian period thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is expected to hit the screens on 11 May 2018.

#4 Padman

Padman is an upcoming Indian biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by R. Balki, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu. The film aims to eradicate the taboo about menstruation, especially in rural India.

#5 Veere di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comeback film, Veere Di Wedding is one of 2018’s much-awaited flicks. The movie is set to be Kareena’s first after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan last year. Veere Di Wedding will also feature Shikha Talsania, and is set to be a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern Indian woman. It will also star Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in prominent roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is set to release on 18 May 2018.

#6 Hichki

Rani Mukerji is back with ‘Hichki’ and this will be the first film post her four-year-long maternity break. Rani plays a teacher with a speech defect called Tourette's syndrome with which she makes a strange noise while speaking. The trailer of the film had us glued. Hichki is a Siddharth P Malhotra directorial and will be released under the Yash Raj Films banner on 23 February 2018.

Some of the aforementioned will see the comeback of prominent Bollywood actresses in 2018 but will also witness a 50% decline in women oriented.

Padmavati may be one, but its release date is unclear. At the end, it is all about filling those seats. 2017 didn’t quite do that with women-oriented films. It’s all about business at the end of it.