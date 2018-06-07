The 'Zero' connect in Shah Rukh Khan's recent selfies...

It's given that Shah Rukh Khan is the king of selfies. The handsome star has mastered the skill of clicking selfies and we would be lying if we say we are not fans. Thanks to social media, we get a dose of them every now and then. Recently, SRK posted a selfie on his Instagram account and we are floored. But do not miss out to figure the 'Zero' connect in his selfies.

Well, the caption explains it all. But that's not what we are talking about. It's not about how life comes a full circle and makes a Zero, but we are talking about SRK and his obsession with half selfies. As he plays a dwarf in the film; so you get the connect?

It's not the first time that SRK has posted a selfie which is not a full portrait of his. Quite a few times, the King Khan has clicked selfies that reveal only half a side of his face and all of them are up on Instagram.

Cold Budapest. Brrrrrrr A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:33am PDT

Zero hits the screen on December 21. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Aanand L Rai is directing while SRK is producing it under his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.