The 'Zero' connect in Shah Rukh Khan's recent selfies...

It's given that Shah Rukh Khan is the king of selfies. The handsome star has mastered the skill of clicking selfies and we would be lying if we say we are not fans. Thanks to social media, we get a dose of them every now and then. Recently, SRK posted a selfie on his Instagram account and we are floored. But do not miss out to figure the 'Zero' connect in his selfies.
As an actor I have always wondered how closely the expression for reminiscing matches the expression for looking forward into the future. Like the circle of life...like #Zero. Here’s to looking forward to love life creativity & wisdom as we move on...
Well, the caption explains it all. But that's not what we are talking about. It's not about how life comes a full circle and makes a Zero, but we are talking about SRK and his obsession with half selfies. As he plays a dwarf in the film; so you get the connect?It's not the first time that SRK has posted a selfie which is not a full portrait of his. Quite a few times, the King Khan has clicked selfies that reveal only half a side of his face and all of them are up on Instagram.
Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. U did yourself proud. All of u so so well done. Love you & yes I am smiling. Thks for the entertainment & so many moments of glory. V r an awesome team! @kkriders
Kolkata see u at Eden. Let today’s cheer be the loudest for @kkriders.
Wish this was a post work out pic. But it’s only a post clean up of the gym picture. Came across a Bullworker! in the gym archives, a sign it’s not been cleaned for years!
Zero hits the screen on December 21. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Aanand L Rai is directing while SRK is producing it under his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.