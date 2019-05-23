The Zoya Factor poster: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's film gets a new release date

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 12.28 pm May 23 2019, 12.28 pm

Sonam Kapoor, who had Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga as her last outing, is soon to be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s next, titled The Zoya Factor. The romantic comedy pairs her with Malayalam cinema heartthrob Dulquer Salman and is based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Of late, the makers have been constantly pushing the release date of the film and yet again, here’s a fresh new date. Sonam took to her social media account to share the same in the early hours of Thursday and even treated us with the film’s fresh poster.

The new poster sees Sonam and Dulquer, both donning denim outfits, gazing romantically into each other’s eyes while sitting on a cricket stadium. The poster announces that the film now releases on September 20. As per reports, the release of the film is being postponed due to some pending post-production work. Furthermore, it appears that ‘the makers earlier thought it would be wise to release the film amidst the World Cup fever’, but then, they changed their minds considering the fact that releasing the film during the World Cup may affect the box office business.

Check out Sonam’s post here:

“Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan,” Sonam earlier told the PTI while speaking about the film.

Spilling beans on Sonam and Dulquer’s characters, Abhishek earlier informed the IANS, “Sonam is our Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive. She was the first person that came to my mind as she's as bubbly as Zoya. Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. It's always great to work with Adlabs Films.”

The film deals with the story of a girl who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.